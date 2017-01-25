By 2045, You May Not Be Able To Drive A Gas Car In Hawaii

Out of the 1 million cars on roads in Hawaii, only about 5,000 are electric. But that’s 28% more than a year ago, and in a few decades, it’s possible that no cars in the state will run on gas.

A new bill in Hawaii’s legislature sets out a goal for the state: if it passes, by 2045, all ground transportation there will have to run on renewable energy.

Hawaii is already aiming to hit 100% renewable electricity use in the state by that year, and advocates saw adding transportation as a natural next step. “It’s easier to solve our two challenges at once as opposed to separately,” says Jeffrey Mikulina, executive director of Blue Planet Foundation, a Honolulu-based nonprofit working with legislators on the bill.

Each Hawaiian island has its own electric grid, and electric cars could help with the challenge of storing renewable energy on those grids.

“Essentially, we’ll have batteries on wheels that can serve to smooth the load on the grid,” says Mikulina. “They can store energy. We have a surplus of solar energy during the day, and you could go to work and plug in and suck up that excess solar during the day when your car’s just parked. Then at night, you could go home and plug in and share that excess energy when we need it most, which is evening in Hawaii.”

The bill doesn’t dictate details like when car dealerships might have to stop selling cars running on fossil fuels, or how much new charging infrastructure is needed. Instead, the 100% goal is meant to guide other planning.

When the 100% renewable electricity law passed in 2015, it changed planning in a similar way.