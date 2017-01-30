Building Brand Legacy For The Age Of Now: The Ritz-Carlton

This is the first of a five-part series by Team One LA chief strategy officer Mark Miller on long-term brand building in contemporary marketing, and balancing long-term thinking with the urgent necessity of short-term action. Here, Miller talks to Ritz-Carlton president and chief operating officer Herve Humler.

Launched in 1983, The Ritz-Carlton brand is recognized around the world for setting the gold standard for anticipatory hotel service. The brand is deeply committed to the high ideal of what it calls, “Ladies and Gentlemen serving Ladies and Gentlemen.” As a result of its longstanding commitment to service delivery, The Ritz-Carlton has twice earned the Malcolm Baldridge National Quality Award, and in 2016 even won the top industry award for guest satisfaction. Yet, in reflecting upon his famous brand’s enduring success, Herve does not focus on a conventional business measure like RevPAR (revenue per available room). Nor does he dwell on the importance of survey-driven accolades. Instead, Herve speaks passionately about the need for ongoing investment in nurturing strong internal culture, aligning organizational words and employee action, putting its ambitions and beliefs on display for the entire world to see, mobilizing believers and empowering those believers to add to the brand’s story. In a short-term world, Herve speaks with pride about his brand’s long-term pursuit to make an indelible mark on the world through its beliefs and behaviors.

Mark Miller: The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company has earned a reputation for not just being successful at a point in time, but for having maintained its success over a long time. Primarily, to what do you attribute its sustained success?

Herve Humler: We have a simple model. We defined for the Ladies and Gentlemen what the company is, stands for and the beliefs that are core to our culture. Forty thousand Ladies and Gentlemen not only embrace the culture that has been passed down, but they also contribute to growing the culture every day. Our people own the future of their company.

Herve Humler [Photo: courtesy of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company]

We are constantly opening hotels around the world. No matter how beautiful a building might be, it never has heart or soul until we animate it with our employees who bring it to life distinctly as a Ritz-Carlton. Our biggest success has been defining and embracing a culture that puts people at the heart of our brand.

More than talking like a conventional hotel brand selling room nights, you often speak about being in the business of creating “Wows,” or memories that “stay with your guests long after a stay.” How does this ideal inform actual brand behavior?