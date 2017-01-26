Thinking Beyond The Interface

Around 2010, designers the world over proclaimed Photoshop was dead in web design . We moved away from static comps, learned to prototype, and invested our time in tools like Sketch and Axure and designing directly in code. Pixel-perfect comps were finally dead, and it was awesome.

But with designers increasingly focused on the interface, a fundamental problem has emerged. The emphasis becomes the design of the frame, and the content takes a backseat — an easily exchangeable placeholder that can be replaced with more or less anything. Layouts become filled with gray boxes and fake headlines. There is even a plug-in that dynamically generates placeholder content in Sketch. The use of these plug-ins (which are very popular in our office) means the designer only considers the design of the container that holds the content (the interface) rather than the design of the content itself. Which prompts the question: Are the traditional skills of art direction and copywriting getting left behind?

//The Content Generator for Sketch plug-in [Image: via InVision blog

Take, for example, the perennial problem of placing a headline text over the image in a hero area of a website home page. Instead of thinking, “We need to commission art and direct a photo shoot where the photographer accounts for clear space on the right-hand side of the image for the text placement,” what frequently happens is: “Let’s put a white box over the image so the text is legible at any breakpoint.”

Photoshop–for all its flaws–is a tool built around creating beautiful content. Want to create a GIF? Go to Photoshop. Need to retouch a background image so that the headline text pops perfectly? Go to Photoshop. When you design in the browser, images, illustrations, and copy take a backseat. Yes, you can still use Photoshop. But this extra layer (pardon the pun) in the work flow tends to deprioritize the design of words and images.

Art direction and copywriting are as fundamental to the user experience as the UI. Sure, you can have a beautiful UI/frame, but once you have that (we all know a great UI is an invisible UI), all the viewer cares about is what’s inside: the artwork, the story.

//The New York Times visual digital stories — the perfect intersection of content, design, and technology



The best agencies understand that where design, technology, and content intersect is where the magic happens. Each of these pillars should be treated as a critical piece of every project, none more important than the other.

So how do you go about making a digital product whose content is as beautiful as the interface?