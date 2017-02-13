Why Simplify Networks Is One Of The Most Innovative Companies Of 2017

Like an Airbnb for cell-phone data, this Malaysia-based service has created a marketplace for people to buy and sell excess megabytes from their monthly plans. Simplify connects users through its encrypted Android app: Sellers set their own prices and buyers pay through PayPal, enabling them to piggyback on other people’s internet access.

Simplify, which launched in August, has been adding 1,000 users a day across the globe, with a focus on international travelers. "These [mobile] networks were designed in the 1980s," says CEO Yen Pei Tay. "To liberate the market, something has to change."

This article is part of our coverage of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2017.

A version of this article appeared in the March 2017 issue of Fast Company magazine.