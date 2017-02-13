Why Thinx Is One Of The Most Innovative Companies Of 2017

"I really believe we can change culture," says Thinx cofounder and CEO Miki Agrawal. That may seem like a lot to ask of a line of stylish underwear designed to prevent menstrual leaks, but Agrawal brings the wit and provocation of a performance artist to marketing products that have historically been associated with shame—and she’s catalyzed a movement along the way.

Agrawal first grabbed everyone’s attention with a New York subway ad campaign featuring a series of refined, innuendo-filled images of peeled grapefruit and runny eggs. Last September, in lieu of a traditional New York Fashion Week runway show, she staged an event where models in Thinx (including a trans man in the company’s boy shorts) delivered monologues about oppression.

As Thinx expands, Agrawal brings the same approach—a mixture of high-tech merchandise, considered design, and a rule-breaking philosophy—to new efforts. Last year, she introduced Icon, a brand of incontinence underwear, and Tushy, a bidet attachment, along with seven different styles of Thinx underwear. The additions helped Thinx reach tens of millions of dollars in revenue in 2016. The company is now creating a line of organic, reusable tampons and athletic clothes that incorporate its moisture-wicking technology.

This article is part of our coverage of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2017.

A version of this article appeared in the March 2017 issue of Fast Company magazine.