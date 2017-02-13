Why Celmatix Is One Of The Most Innovative Companies Of 2017

Celmatix CEO Piraye Yurttas Beim says the "wake-up call" to develop her company’s fertility-prediction software, Polaris, came after she was diagnosed with diminished ovarian reserve at the age of 32. She learned that the nearly 7 million U.S. women struggling to conceive—and the doctors counseling them—were still relying on only the most basic information, such as age, to inform decisions on how to start a family. In an era of big data, she thought, these women should be relying on each other.

Polaris, which broke out of trials in mid-2015, is now being used in more than a dozen of the nation’s largest fertility clinics, which serve some 7% of U.S. fertility patients. It allows specialists to compare a woman’s profile to hundreds of thousands of others and calculate likely outcomes based on comparable patients. From there, her physician can propose a more targeted treatment plan, such as when she might begin IVF, or transition to IVF with donor eggs. To date, Polaris has been used to counsel roughly 30,000 women. After adding 45 employees and doubling in size in 2016, Celmatix is teaming up with home-DNA-testing company 23andMe to develop a noninvasive screening test for potential infertility markers, which is due out later this year. "The majority of our executives are women of reproductive age," Beim says. "We are building products that we intuitively understand."

