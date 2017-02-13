Why Medtronic Is One Of The Most Innovative Companies Of 2017

The $100 billion medical device maker Medtronic announced in September that it had received FDA approval for a new diabetes management system called the Mini­Med 670G. Developed initially for patients with type 1 diabetes, a condition typically diagnosed in children and young adults, the MiniMed consists of a wirelessly connected pump and glucose monitor that continuously track a user’s blood sugar levels and deliver insulin, reducing the need for finger pricks (users still have to recalibrate the device with a traditional finger-stick reading every 12 hours).

"We try to do the menial work on the behalf of patients," says Michael Hill, Medtronic’s VP of R&D. The company took the unusual step of working closely with the FDA to design clinical trials—an effort that resulted in a rapid, 104-day approval process for teens and adults to begin using the device this spring. The MiniMed joins a suite of Medtronic initiatives in diabetes care. Last year, the company launched an app that helps patients determine what they can eat based on their levels. A forthcoming Fitbit integration will let researchers aggregate glucose and activity data, to understand the role of exercise in treating diabetes.

