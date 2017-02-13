Why TaskRabbit Is One Of The Most Innovative Companies Of 2017

At a time of anxiety about jobs and living wages, TaskRabbit has emerged as a leading platform for people looking to earn extra cash—mainly because it is the rare sharing-economy arrangement that can yield significant income.

"We’re helping good, hardworking people find meaningful opportunities," says CEO Stacy Brown-Philpot. Her company has enabled workers to earn an average of $35 per hour (nearly five times the federal minimum wage) by shifting away from a model that has "taskers" bidding to win jobs to one that lets them set fixed prices for services, which include minor home repairs and house cleaning.

In 2016, Brown-Philpot launched a mobile app that has sped the matching of taskers with tasks, and prioritized on-demand home services, a growing market. As a result, TaskRabbit has quadrupled annual revenue and is profitable in each of its 18 cities. Brown-Philpot is raising the company’s profile further by forging partnerships with major brands: TaskRabbit is now Ikea’s exclusive service provider for help assembling items purchased at its London flagship.

