Why Slack Is One Of The Most Innovative Companies Of 2017

The 33,000 corporate teams using the popular workplace messaging app have seen its capabilities explode: Last year, Slack introduced video calling and made the platform more interactive, allowing users to browse flights, approve budgets, and evaluate job candidates—all within the app.

It also redoubled its efforts to become a more perceptive office assistant, debuting tools for developers to create AI-based chatbots and investing in startups building Slack-specific apps. “We want to get the annoying, friction-filled stuff out of [your] workday,” says VP of product April Underwood. Slack reached 1.25 million paying users last year, positioning the company to pull in $100 million in annual revenue.

This article is part of our coverage of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2017.