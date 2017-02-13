How Crowdfunding Platform GoFundMe Has Created A $3 Billion Digital Safety Net

Last summer, torrential rains dumped 7 trillion gallons of water on Louisiana, sparking flash floods and setting homes adrift. As images of devastation looped across the nightly news, on the crowdfunding site GoFundMe there were flickers of hope—in the form of digital payments. Moses Wells, a commercial fisherman in Edgewater, Maryland, started a GoFundMe campaign to deliver emergency supplies. “I’m raising money and donations to make multiple trips in a large box truck,” he announced, and $2,381 poured in. In Boston, Louisiana State University fans raised $3,829 to help their bayou-based Tigers. In Texas, a Louisiana native organized an effort on behalf of his hometown: “Please help us as we are just Humans Helping Humans!” Donors responded with $12,403. By the end of the year, funding efforts for Louisiana flood victims had raised $11.2 million.

Humans helping humans has helped GoFundMe quietly become the biggest crowdfunding platform on the planet, responsible for more than $3 billion since its launch in 2010. It can now bring in as much as $140 million a month in donations, and generated an estimated $100 million in 2016 revenue. (A for-profit enterprise, it levies a 5% fee on campaigns, in line with other crowdfunding sites.) GoFundMe started as a bootstrapped operation that found its audience in the heartland by embracing virtually any personal cause, from honeyfunds to memorials. While coastal-centric crowdfunding platforms such as Kickstarter and Indiegogo kept their focus on project-based campaigns, GoFundMe connected with families staring down foreclosure, medical bills, and tuition debt. Then, in the summer of 2015, investors, including Accel (which backed Facebook in 2005), acquired and recapitalized GoFundMe, seeking to build on its success and create a fundraising behemoth.

The key to this transformation has been GoFundMe’s cultivation of a new kind of campaign organizer: not just people looking for funds for themselves, but the proverbial Good Samaritan who jumped in after the Louisiana floods. At a basic level, Good Samaritans translate into more campaigns and more activated social networks. Add up their efforts, and the impact is profound: a realignment of how charitable aid is collected and distributed, especially in the United States. GoFundMe can raise millions in response to natural disasters and major news events—$9 million for victims of the shooting at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub, $7.8 million for protesters at Standing Rock, $3 million for Hurricane Matthew relief. In each case, the company provided distant bystanders with easy means to take action, and then worked behind the scenes to make their efforts go viral. Where the government and community organizations can’t (or won’t) help, there’s GoFundMe. “The needs are gigantic,” says chairman and CEO Rob Solomon. “If the holes weren’t huge and gaping, GoFundMe wouldn’t need to exist. We’re this digital safety net”—with more than 25 million donors eagerly holding it up.

At a time when Twitter spats and Insta-glamour seem to dominate the hype cycle, GoFundMe has turned the old-fashioned value of neighborliness into an animating principle. “We’re trying to encourage people to look around them and see who might need help,” says Solomon, a former Groupon and Yahoo executive who joined GoFundMe as part of its mid-2015 reinvention. Under his watch, GoFundMe has stayed true to its heartland roots while becoming a tech-world star. “We talk a lot in Silicon Valley about technology changing the world,” he says, “[but individuals] haven’t been empowered to change their worlds all that much.”

GoFundMe gives them control, thanks to a finely tuned product that optimizes for a “pay it forward” ethos. On campaign pages, for example, there is no simple Facebook-style “like” button, which would allow people to feel as though they’re engaging with a project—without contributing to it. “Likes didn’t actually help anyone,” says chief technology officer Ujjwal Singh of GoFundMe’s early experiments with the button. “It was an easy way out.” Instead, visitors are given three options: donate, share on Facebook, or tweet. Similarly, in the automated emails that acknowledge donations, GoFundMe encourages sharing by telling people how much their promotion could be worth, in dollar terms, based on analyses of past campaigns. “That’s had a dramatic impact on people sharing more,” says Singh. When clicking “Post To Facebook” could be worth $100, it’s hard to say no.