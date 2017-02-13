Why Spotify Is One Of The Most Innovative Companies Of 2017

The leading music service has been plowing even further ahead, adding algorithmically smart play­lists like Fresh Finds and Release Radar to its uncannily good Discover Weekly. Its 100 million users—40 million of whom subscribe—can also now integrate Spotify into matchmaking apps Bumble and Tinder.

Meanwhile, listening patterns produce data the company can use to identify artists’ superfans and woo musicians to embrace Spotify as a promotional tool. “Artists want to put the fan first,” says Troy Carter, the superstar manager who leads Spotify’s creator services. “We can give them what they want.”

This article is part of our coverage of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2017.