How Amazon Is Infiltrating The Physical World

Kindle: Popular for a decade and currently in its eighth generation, the e-reader continues to have few rivals (mainly Barnes & Noble’s Nook and Kobo).

Fire OS devices: The company’s Fire TV set-top boxes and Fire sticks (cheaper, pared-down versions of the boxes) made up 22% of the streaming-media device market in 2015, beating out Apple TV. The $50 Fire tablet has become a popular competitor to the much pricier iPad.

Dash button: These small, internet-connected tabs that users can push to instantly reorder products are finally catching on: Amazon now carries Dash buttons for more than 200 brands.

Echo: The Alexa-embedded smart speaker, which can respond to certain voice commands and integrate with other devices, has given Amazon a healthy head start in the connected-home category (to Google’s chagrin) with an estimated 5 million–plus units sold since late 2014.

Household items: AmazonBasics comprises more than 800 products,

ranging from USB cables to bath towels; under various other brand names, the company also sells baby wipes (Amazon Elements), laundry detergent (Presto!), and organic, fair-trade coffee and nuts (Happy Belly).

Apparel: Amazon rolled out eight proprietary clothing lines in 2016, including Buttoned Down, a menswear brand available only to Prime members. The company is reportedly preparing to launch its own line of women's lingerie as well, with bras priced as low as $10 apiece.

Airplanes: The company has leased 40 planes for its exclusive use and reportedly plans to have them all in operation by the end of 2018. Last August, it unveiled a Boeing 767-300 bearing the Amazon Prime logo.

Trucks: Amazon-branded semis have been cruising highways since late 2015, when the company purchased a fleet to transport inventory. (The company is also looking seaward: Its China subsidiary received a license to ship ocean freight last year.)

Drones: A bag of popcorn and a Fire TV became Amazon’s first official drone deliveries, to a farmhouse in En­gland in December. The company plans to test its Prime Air service further and, eventually, deliver packages to customers anywhere in less than 30 minutes.

Robots: Thanks to its acquisition of Kiva Systems in 2012, Amazon controls some 30,000 robots around the globe, which it fully incorporated last year to maximize warehouse and retail efficiency.

Bookstores: Five new brick-and-mortar Amazon bookstores are set to open in the U.S. this year, bringing the total to eight.

Grocery stores: "No lines, no checkout" is how the company describes the forthcoming Amazon Go, a smartphone-integrated retail experiment, currently open to beta users in Seattle (and to the public in early 2017). The company looks to be building larger grocery concepts as well.

