These Are The Top Jobs In America For 2017

Lots of people are looking for new jobs this year. One recent survey found that nearly half of workers could leave their posts in 2017 because they're dissatisfied, disengaged, don't like their management—you know, the usual suspects.

Glassdoor’s newest annual ranking of the best jobs in America could suggest some ways to change that. Jobs were scored on a five-point scale (5 being the best) based on weighing these three factors equally:

Earning potential (median annual base salary) Overall job satisfaction Number of job openings

According to Glassdoor, to be considered for the top jobs list, a position had to have received at least 100 salary reports and at least 100 job satisfaction ratings shared by U.S.-based employees over the past year. The number of job openings per job title represents active job listings on Glassdoor as of January 1 this year.

Overall, four of the top 10 positions were also in the top 10 in last year’s report, and data scientist still holds the No. 1 slot.

For additional comparison, LinkedIn’s list of the most promising jobs for this year only showed one overlapping job title, that of data engineer, which ranked at No. 9 on its list.

Both lists were heavy on tech and health care jobs, a fact that Glassdoor’s chief economist Andrew Chamberlain chalks up to two things: One, that the best jobs, as a rule of thumb, are highly skilled and ahead of the curve when it comes to automation. The other is demand. "Any organization today with a mobile app, web presence, or digitized data," he points out, "are struggling to fill jobs like data scientists, software engineers, and mobile developers."

And while LinkedIn’s ranking didn’t account for workers’ satisfaction with their jobs, Chamberlain believes that the high job satisfaction ratings on Glassdoor’s list aren’t just about their earning potential (although that's part of it). "Money can buy happiness, but other workplace factors actually have a larger impact on your overall satisfaction, including culture and values, career opportunities, and the quality of senior leadership," he says, referring to a previous report that found the bigger the paycheck, the more likely the company's culture and values are driving employees' satisfaction.

If money brings great talent through the door, it's not always what keeps them happy once they're there. "Where competition for talent is fierce," Chamberlain adds, "we're not surprised to see highly sought-after positions like data scientist and dental hygienist reporting high satisfaction."

