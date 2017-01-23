Lil Buck Hypnotizes Throwing Shapes To Sia In New Lexus Super Bowl Ad

WHO: Lexus, Team One

WHY WE CARE: Lexus has pulled out all the stops for its Super Bowl LI commercial–the soundtrack is Move Your Body from Sia’s new album, the voiceover is Minnie Driver, and it’s directed by multiple Grammy winner Jonas Åkerlund, whose most recent work includes a section of Beyoncé’s Lemonade. It is jooker-in-chief Lil Buck who is center of attention, however, although he very much shares it with the new Lexus LC 500 performance coupe.

Lil Buck, whose gravity-free skills were recently seen in Apple’s iPhone 7 and AirPods spot, pulls his body into seemingly impossible shapes, mirroring both the form and movements of the vehicle and its components. The technique is smart because it’s impossible not to notice that this is a really rather beautiful automobile. The campaign also launches a new global tagline for the brand, “Experience Amazing.”