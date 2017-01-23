This Is How The Girl From “The Ring” Scares You Into Buying A TV

WHO: Paramount, Thinkmodo

WHY WE CARE: Daaaaaamn. What would you do? Some scream. Some jump. Some just break into a sprint with no regard for their friends. That’s what happens when The Ring girl crawls out of an electronics store TV display. It’s not quite a devil baby roaming the streets of New York, but here the same agency Thinkmodo, proves it still has the skills to scare the living sh*t out of people all in the name of movie marketing.