Qualcomm’s Wearable Boss On Why There’s No Moore’s Law For Smartwatches

To understand how excited Pankaj Kedia gets about wearable tech, you only need to look at his wrists.

Sitting in a small meeting room at the CES trade show in early January, Qualcomm’s senior director and business lead for smart wearables has two fitness trackers on his right arm, and an Android Wear smartwatch on his left. And that’s not all. A GPS tracker is hooked to his briefcase, from which he pulls out another five smartwatches over the course of our chat.

“I could spend four hours just brainstorming with you on the possibilities around use cases [for wearables],” Kedia says. “We are barely scratching the surface.”

As a provider of chips for more than 100 types of wearables–and as the world’s largest provider of mobile processors–Qualcomm probably has a good sense of where things are headed. But the current wearable business, which revolves around smartwatches and fitness bands, is in an awkward phase. New smartwatches were absent from the booths of major vendors such as LG and Samsung–the former is reportedly waiting for Google’s Android Wear 2.0 operating system to arrive–and Lenovo said in December that it wouldn’t be making another smartwatch anytime soon. IDC saw a sharp decline in smartwatch shipments during third-quarter 2016, the last time it released estimates, and some analysts say that last year’s wearable sales didn’t live up to expectations.

Kedia, however, only sees the upsides, even if he can’t talk about everything that’s on the horizon. “We are excited about this space,” he says. “We are growing well, our customers are growing well, we have beautiful products coming out.”

Ever since companies like Pebble (R.I.P.) and Samsung started making smartwatches, they’ve struggled to make the size of these timepieces more manageable. Even the Apple Watch, whose 38-mm model is smaller than most smartwatches, doesn’t come close to the analog watch styles you often find on more slender wrists. Rumors suggest that the third-generation Apple Watch will have the same design as the first two.

Pankaj Kedia and a bunch of wearables.

Why haven’t smartwatches shrunk the way smartphones and laptops routinely do? Kedia notes that Moore’s Law–the famous observation that transistor density doubles every couple of years, allowing major gains in performance or power efficiency–doesn’t translate so well to smartwatches.