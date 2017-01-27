Patagonia Wants To Refurbish Your Old Clothes And Sell Them To Someone Else

If you have an old Patagonia jacket or sweater in your closet that you no longer wear, Patagonia now wants it back.

In a new take-back program that will launch in April, the company will begin offering store credit for used (but still usable) clothing. At its repair facility in Reno, Nevada–the largest garment repair center in North America–it will wash used clothes with a new waterless technology that helps restore the fabric, and then make any needed repairs. The refurbished garment will be sold on Patagonia’s website.

Patagonia has long offered repairs–if a shirt you bought in 1983 tears in 2017, they’ll fix it (for a small fee). Promoting reuse between customers was a logical next step, in line with the company’s aim to limit environmental harm.

“If we can make really durable products, and we can work with our customers to keep them in service and in good repair, then we’re providing a solution to the environmental crisis,” says Rick Ridgeway, Patagonia’s vice president of environmental affairs. “Because then the overall footprint of the products that we make, and our customers buy from us, is as low as we can possibly make it. That really is intrinsic to our motivation for doing this.”

It’s possible that the company might sell fewer new clothes if refurbished versions are available a click away. But Patagonia isn’t concerned about losing profit. In 2011, when it famously ran a Black Friday ad that said “Don’t Buy This Jacket”–along with details about the environmental impact of a particular jacket, and an essay about the challenges of consumption–it didn’t hurt sales.

“We have a model that is attracting enough people, an increasing amount of people, that want to align with our value proposition,” says Ridgeway. “That is a business for us. It really works well.”

When the company initially asked customers to buy less in 2011, it experimented with various programs, including a partnership to help people resell old Patagonia clothing on eBay. At the time, the company launched a new program called Common Threads, which promoted four “Rs”–recycling, reusing, repairing, and reducing consumption.