America Finally Has A New “Hope” Poster

On Saturday, the Women’s March on Washington brought over 500,000 marchers to the nation’s capital, according to estimates by city officials made to the Associated Press —roughly three times the size of the crowd at President Trump’s inauguration the previous day. With simultaneous protests being held around the world, the total number of Women’s March participants is estimated to have surpassed 1 million people .

In cities across the nation and around the world, women, men, and children came out in droves—and they came out with posters. Signs reading “Viva la Vulva,” and “My Body, My Choice,” along with plenty of excellent ovary puns–not to mention wave after wave of pink hats–spoke to the march’s main objective of sending the message that women’s rights are human rights, according to the event’s organizers.

But it also brought out some truly inventive homemade signage needling the new administration, which has indicated it will make massive cuts to arts and humanities programs, repeal legislation that gives health care to 20 million Americans, curtail reproductive rights, and deny climate change. The possibility of being shared on social media certainly accounts for some of the cleverness of signs like “We Shall Overcomb” and “I Could Find Better Cabinets At Ikea”—but these images also bring levity to a time of massive upheaval. Several media outlets, including Co.Design, ran stories suggesting ideas and slogans in the week leading up to the march, and artists and designers offered their own designs for download. In the coverage after the march, it was easy to spot similar themes and designs across multiple cities.

After an election season where no image or graphic was able to match the singularity of Shepard Fairey’s 2008 Hope poster, Saturday’s posters might end up having the most lasting historical impact. The events allowed for a display of creativity in a macro-sense, which the election itself was lacking. Below, we’ve gathered up some of our favorites.