Here’s How We Know 440,000 People Attended The Women’s March In D.C.

Amid reports that President Trump ordered the National Park Service to release more aerial photos of his January 20 inauguration to prove how large the crowd was, a respected imaging service is releasing new crowd-size numbers for Trump’s competition that weekend—the Women’s March on Washington. Almost every day since his inauguration, Trump has bragged about the size of his crowd, his “sea of love” as he called it during his ABC News interview, but his “million-and-a-half” estimate is way overblown, say experts who have compared it to Obama’s 2009 inauguration by relying on Washington Metro ridership and other metrics. Keith Still, a crowd safety consultant, has estimated that the crowd was about one-third the size of the crowd at Obama’s inauguration. The Digital Design and Imaging Service (DDIS) , which flies camera-laden balloons above events and does a scientific count of crowds, was unable to tally the crowd at Trump’s inauguration due to lousy weather and flight restrictions.

But DDIS now has a solid figure for the Women’s March the following day—about 440,000 people, give or take 50,000. Crowd scientists told the New York Times that the march, which they estimated at 470,000, was three times the size of Trump’s inauguration crowd.

How did DDIS come up with its number? Their camera-laden balloons captured the march from three vantage points. The company has been counting heads at major D.C. events for years, first gaining notoriety among crowd-estimating geeks with its figure for Glenn Beck’s August 2010 Restoring Honor rally at the Lincoln Memorial. The company’s estimate of 80,000 people was a lot smaller than Beck’s claim of up to 650,000. Its method was also a lot more scientific, and hasn’t changed much over the years.

The Women’s March on Washington. January 21, 2017. Crowd count overlay depicts approximate location and densities and crowd as of 2:46 p.m.

DDIS flies an array of cameras over crowds at several hundred feet, and the high-res photos are divided into grids. Every person isn’t counted, but counting of heads is used to sample crowd density in different parts of the photo.

In an image looking over the Mall toward the White House, for instance, DDIS added color overlays. Yellow dots represent individuals who were hand-counted. From that info, a second overlay color-codes parts of the image by density. Red areas hold a cozy, but not stifling, average of one person per nine square feet; orange areas hold one person per 25 square feet, and yellow areas average one person per 200 square feet. Adding up all the grids of different densities yields an estimate of the total crowd.

Nothing like that level of counting would have been possible for the inauguration, as flights over the event were prohibited. Overcast skies also ruled out the (already less useful) kind of satellite images used to estimate crowds at past inaugurations.

Though better, conditions at the Women’s March were still far from ideal. DDIS typically flies its balloons at around 600 feet. But its own photos show clouds brushing the tip of the Washington Monument, which stands at 555 feet. (There were no satellite images for Saturday, either.) The shifting of the crowd was also a challenge. Unlike the set piece of the inauguration, the Women’s March was a moving event, starting with a rally on the National Mall and progressing to a march on the White House. “We grabbed it in the middle between the rally stage and the migration across the Mall,” says DDIS president Curt Westergard. “This is the Women’s March crowd size as of 2:46 p.m. on January 21,” he says.