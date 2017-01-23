An Ode To The Signs Left Behind After The Women’s March On Washington

After a long day spent at the rally and marching as close to the White House as we could get on Saturday during the historic Women’s March on Washington, my wife, Rosella, and I slowly meandered through the city back to our accommodations for the weekend.

The throngs of protestors had disappeared, it was dark, and as we walked through D.C., which is so majestic at night with all of its historic buildings and monuments, we saw discarded protest signs everywhere. Some were jammed into overflowing trashcans. Many were propped up against fences and buildings. Others laid in the street, covered in footprints.

“How could people throw away their signs?” I kept saying.

I felt so attached to mine. I had written “Let’s Make America Great For Everyone” in big letters on a piece of white foam core with a king-size black Sharpie. I am not the most proficient at lettering, and I made the “Let’s” way bigger than it should have been, but I was proud of my sign.

And even though I was tired of carrying it after 10 hours, I wasn’t going to leave my sign behind. I wanted to keep it as a memento.

My wife kept hers, too. It took her hours to make her sign, which read “We Won’t Accept Misogyny Racism Homophobia.” She used her Japanese watercolor pen set, filling in each letter with shades of gray to create an ombre effect.

As we walked through the damp night, I kept stopping to take pictures of the signs that didn’t go home with the people who had carried them during the march. Rosella supported my desire to document them . . . for a while.