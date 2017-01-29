Lagging On Your New Year’s Resolutions? Here’s How To Decide What To Ditch

Maybe you bit off more than you could chew when you made your New Year’s resolutions–and you’re just noticing that now. Don’t worry, it’s fine to pare down so you can devote all your energy to the goals that really matter to you. But figuring out which ones you’ll feel okay about discarding isn’t easy. Here’s how to do it.

If you try to decide which goals you care about the most, you still might fail. Unfortunately, figuring out which resolutions to ditch and which to double down on doesn’t hinge exclusively on their importance to you. It’s also about deciding which are most achievable. The good news, though, is that “achievable” doesn’t mean unambitious. For instance, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s 2016 resolution was to run 365 miles over the course of the year–a goal that he reached by July.

According to Dr. Ritu Trivedi-Purohit, a clinical psychologist in private practice in the Chicago area, three factors increased his likelihood of success. Your first step to ditching the right resolutions is to size each one up according to the same criteria:

1. It can be broken down into modest bits. On a day-to-day basis, Zuckerberg’s goal was actually pretty small. 365 miles is a lot of miles, but not if you spread them out–by running one mile a day, or a roughly 10-minute jog.

When you try to make multiple habit changes all at once, you’re playing with so many variables that you’re bound to fall short on some.

“Keep the resolution simple and positive,” Ritu suggests. “For example, it is easier to add one fruit and one vegetable to your daily nutrition than changing your entire diet.”

Making a new habit stick isn’t easy. Unfortunately, many of the strategies that work for one person may not work for another, so when you try to make multiple habit changes all at once, you’re playing with so many variables that you’re bound to fall short on some.

2. It hinges on one new activity or behavior change, not several. Zuckerberg didn’t need to adopt more than one new habit in order to succeed. To reach his resolution, he committed to just a single new activity: running. When you start small and take baby steps, it makes a world of difference.