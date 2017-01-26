Three Steps To Take If You’re Worried Your Work Performance Is Slipping

One part of your brain feels pretty sure you’ve been doing a really good job at work lately. But the other part’s suspicious that you’re not. Nobody’s told you that’s the case, and you’ve even gotten some positive feedback from your colleagues recently. But still, you can’t help but wonder if you’re one mistake away from losing your job.

After all, if you had to be honest with yourself, you’re nothing but a no-good fraud who shouldn’t have the position to begin with, right?

If this inner monologue sounds familiar to you, don’t worry—you’re not alone. As Muse writer Ximena Vengoechea writes in an article on impostor syndrome, many people fall victim to it at some point or another. But instead of getting too caught up in fears that you’re not good enough at your job, work to overcome them instead.

I’m often guilty of assuming that I’m helping someone when I say, “That thing you’re worried about is not really a thing, so you’ll be better off if you can just get over it.” And sure, some people are just predisposed to whining for the sake of having something (anything!) to complain about.

But in many other instances, the person on the receiving end doesn’t understand that you just need to work through your worries aloud. That’s especially the case when it comes to your career fear of being “found out to be an imposter.”

Unless you’ve assembled the least sensitive group of friends on the planet, I bet you can think of one or two people who are really good at listening to you vent. So, reach out to those people and explain how afraid you are that you’ll walk into work one day and run into your replacement on the way in. Let them know you’re just looking for someone to listen to you–and not to resolve your problem.

The benefit of having someone around to simply listen is simple: Many times, you’ll feel better after you’ve had a chance to talk through your concerns aloud.