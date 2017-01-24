Four Habits To Break Once You Finally Get A Good Boss

Until recently, I’d never had a truly great manager. Decent managers? Yes. Straight up bad managers? Also yes. But great ones? Not so much.

Having a truly exceptional boss changes everything–how you feel about your day-to-day responsibilities, your ability to manage the challenges you face, and the progress you can make toward your long-term goals. Researchers have even found that employees’ relationships with managers is one of the most decisive factors in the decision to look for another job versus stay put.

I once had a manager who believed that depending on your seniority, asking certain questions was not allowed.

So when you finally do get that kind of support, it’s important to reflect on the new type of relationship it leads to–and decide whether your old working habits may need a rethink. With the newfound trust and security your manager has gifted you, you may find it’s time to scrap some of the hacks and workarounds you’d devised for dealing with a less-than-stellar manager.

Here are four habits to break when you finally get a really effective boss. Some of your coping mechanisms will be obvious and easy to brush off, but others may be subconscious and take a little more time and introspection to unravel for good.

You know that coworker you were having trouble with? That project you faced a technical challenge on? That presentation you were nervous about giving? If you’re coming off a string of bad or just okay managers, you may be used to never or rarely getting follow-ups to make sure things went okay. So it may surprise you to learn that great managers proactively check in to help whenever they can–not just when your performance is slipping.

Effective managers know that they can’t sit on information or advice until it’s convenient to their schedule. If a manager checks in outside of your normally scheduled one-on-one meeting, relax. Don’t automatically assume the worst and put your guard up. Consider the possibility that rather than trying to micromanage, your new boss may be trying to find ways to help, so be more receptive.

