Three Strategies For Persuading Your Boss And When To Use Them

Maybe you’re itching to work from home once a week, lead a new project, or get a promotion. You have solid reasons why it would benefit you and your team, but that’s not always enough to convince your boss.

Just leaning on facts and logic in every discussion isn’t the best approach.

That’s because how you make your case is going to impact how effective it is. Quantified Communications, the company I work for, conducted linguistic analyses on hundreds of communication samples from Fortune‘s list of the world’s greatest leaders to find out how some of the most successful people structure their arguments.

It turns out that just leaning on facts and logic in every discussion isn’t the best approach. You also need to know when to use appeals to emotion and intuition. And to see the best results, you have to use all three of these tactics and apply them to the right situations. Here’s how.

Strategy: Lean on emotion.

If you want to work from home every Friday—or are asking your boss to relax the dress code, or boost the parental leave policy—focus on emotional appeals. Because these kinds of decisions often feel abstract (i.e., they’re not as easy to correlate with company performance), the best way to get your boss on board is to make him or her her feel personally involved.

Research has shown that when we use emotional language (think: narrative elements like vivid sensory language) to make our points, listeners can see the messages in their minds’ eye and they’re more likely to align their thinking with ours.