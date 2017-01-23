How The Most Successful People Turn Down Extra Work

When you’re dating, one of the most uncomfortable conversations is when you have to break it off. Inevitably, there’s a period of awkwardness where you’re fumbling for the right words: “It’s not you, it’s me,” “It’s not the right time,” “I’m just not in the best place right now.” There’s nothing easy about it.

Be honest about your reasoning, and resist the urge to waver.

Professional conversations can be similar. Saying no to a coworker or manager can be nerve-wracking: cue the anxious sweats. All of us want to be team players in the office–the person who can be relied upon in a pinch, who’s a proven doer and, can execute flawlessly. But there are times when you need to say no to extra work (in the nicest, least rude way possible), a difficult skill that the most successful people have mastered. Here’s how.

“The moment someone asks you to do something you don’t have the time or inclination to do is fraught with vulnerability,” Brene Brown, who researches the psychology of vulnerability, shame, courage, and worthiness at the University of Houston, recently wrote for Oprah.com. “‘Yes!’ often seems like the easiest way out.

“But it comes at a price: I can’t tell you how many times I’ve said ‘Sure!’ in my squeaky, I-can’t-believe-I’m-doing-this voice, only to spend hours, even months, feeling angry and resentful,” she continues. “For women, there’s a myth that we’re supposed to do it all (and do it perfectly). Saying no cues a chorus of inner shame gremlins: ‘Who do you think you are?’ ‘You’re not a very caring [mother/wife/friend/colleague].’”

This couldn’t be further from the truth, though. Daring to set boundaries, says Brown, is proof of having true courage to put your well-being first even when you risk disappointing others. And, yes, this includes your boss.

These are a few potential reasons why you might need to turn down extra work:

Your plate is full.

You’re tired of being the office pushover.

You’d like to set better boundaries at work.

The extra assignment would affect your work-life balance.

It will negatively impact your primary work responsibilities.

Now that you know you can turn down extra work, here’s how to do it gracefully—and in a way that won’t cost you when it comes to performance review time.