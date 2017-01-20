“House Of Cards” Captures The Mood Of Large Parts Of America In A Creepy New Promo

WHAT: A teaser announcing the premiere date of House Of Cards season five (which is May 30).

WHO: Netflix released the promo via Twitter this morning.

WHY WE CARE: A few short years ago, the idea that Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood would be sworn in as President of the United States made House of Cards seem like an unrealistic soap opera. Reality is effectively satire-proof these days, though, and so this teaser for the fifth season of House Of Cards wisely keeps things minimalist: We just get a chorus of children reciting the pledge of allegiance (and few things are creepier than a chorus of children doing anything) as an upside-down American flag flies to signal an emergency. These days, House Of Cards seems downright tame.