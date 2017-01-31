Say Hello To SLUG, A Minority-Driven Creative Agency For The Nickelodeon Generation

After studying fashion design at Savannah College of Art and Design, BOSCO, née Brittany Bosco, left her senior year and moved to Atlanta to focus on developing herself as a musical artist. The good news: she found a burgeoning community of creatives like herself who were out to prove that the Atlanta music scene was more than trap and hip-hop. The frustrating news: because that community was so small, executing ideas and getting music, art, or otherwise out to a wider audience became a DIY scenario of connecting dots that were wider apart than they would’ve been in, say, New York City or Los Angeles. Despite it all, BOSCO managed to make enough noise with her distinctive brand of avant-garde R&B to get a deal with Brooklyn-based indie label Fool’s Gold, releasing her first proper EP BOY in 2015 and the well-received mixtape Girls In The Yard last year, collabing with Atlanta native Speakerfoxxx. It would seem like the ideal time to capitalize on the momentum of her music career, but BOSCO is shifting that scrappy DIY energy toward something new: her own creative agency, SLUG.

BOSCO [Photo: Chris Honolulu]

“It’s youthful. It’s fresh. It’s vibrant. It’s colorful. It’s playful. It’s in-your-face,” basically, as BOSCO goes on to explain, it’s the adult version of Nickelodeon.

“We don’t have to grow up. We have to mature but you still want to have a sense of youth. To me, SLUG is like a mature Nickelodeon–there’s a huge void for that,” she says. “That’s where I’m focusing the energy on, innocence and youth.”

SLUG officially launched this month with a trim team across Atlanta (BOSCO, founder; Chibu Okere, art director), New York City (Kylah Benes-Trapp, creative director) and Los Angeles (Elyn Kazarian, lead designer), but the team has been breaking themselves in with a host of projects including doing the casting and creative direction for a Snap Spectacle event, creating the lookbook for hat company Pretty Major, and shooting and illustrating a campaign for the skincare brand Feel.

“I would say that having a music career definitely taught me what to do and what not to do with my creative agency,” BOSCO says. “For instance, not putting out content before it has a home. You spend all this time recording the song and then you just put it out with no game plan. Who is my audience? Who does this relate to? It’s knowing how to sell your idea. That’s half of the whole game: what can I bring to the table? How can I sell this idea to you? And I’ve learned that from my music.”

BOSCO is tailoring lessons learned the hard way to SLUG, conventional resources be damned.