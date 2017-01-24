The Radical–And Fun!–Way Two Sundance Filmmakers Are Changing The Movie Business

There were 728 films released in the United States last year. The total earnings from those movies hit nearly $11 billion , with the top-grossing production taking in over $504 million. (Three guesses what that film was, as my mom used to say, and the first two don’t count). A feature called Pet, meanwhile, scored only enough cash at the box office to pay for this bag of really nice dog food , or seventy bucks.

Which is all to say that despite what you may have heard about the imminent death of cinema, and the increasingly competitive fight for entertainment-seeking audiences, movies aren’t going anywhere. They are still big business, with tons of pressure on filmmakers to find a way to break out of a crowded pack. There is still a vast range of what’s possible in cinema. And they are still produced, in large measure, the same as they’ve always been: mostly by men.

Zoe Lister-Jones didn’t set out to reinvent how films are made and marketed—but with a few crucial decisions early in the process of writing, directing, and helping produce Band Aid, which debuts today at Sundance, she may have done just that.

“One of the first things Zoe said when she talked with me about the film was she wanted to have a fun experience,” says Natalia Anderson, Lister-Jones’s producing partner on Band Aid. “I completely agreed.”

Zoe Lister-Jones and Natalia Anderson

And so, on the first day of production, Lister-Jones delivered what Anderson describes as a “State of the Union” address to the crew. That was immediately followed by a dance party.

For Lister-Jones and Anderson, sustaining the fun meant, in part, having a drama-free and relatively ego-less set. It meant looking forward to going to work. It meant feeling confident to express yourself. And more than anything, it meant hiring an all-female crew.

“The first thing Susie Essman, who plays Adam Pally’s mom, said when she came on set was: ‘It’s so quiet and respectful,’” Lister-Jones recalls. “It was truly a beautifully well-oiled machine.”