Your Creative Calendar: 79 Things To See, Hear, And Read This February

“First you see it, then you die.” This is the slogan for the forthcoming film, Rings, but it could also easily be the tagline for seemingly every piece of news coming down the pike in these heady times. Unlike some less turbulent Februarys, the Super Bowl and the Academy Awards will not be the most talked-about subjects of the month. However, they will serve as big fat distractions, ravenously scarfed down by a general public eager to not think about world events for ten seconds. Beyond those two spectacles, there’s a treasure trove of quality content out there for your eyes and ears on the way this month. Have a look below at Co.Create’s indispensable guide to February diversions.