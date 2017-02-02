Your Creative Calendar: 79 Things To See, Hear, And Read This February

“First you see it, then you die.” This is the slogan for the forthcoming film, Rings, but it could also easily be the tagline for seemingly every piece of news coming down the pike in these heady times. Unlike some less turbulent Februarys, the Super Bowl and the Academy Awards will not be the most talked-about subjects of the month. However, they will serve as big fat distractions, ravenously scarfed down by a general public eager to not think about world events for ten seconds. Beyond those two spectacles, there’s a treasure trove of quality content out there for your eyes and ears on the way this month. Have a look below at Co.Create’s indispensable guide to February diversions.
Movies In Theaters
- Rings, opens February 3.
- Space Between Us, opens February 3.
- Fifty Shades Darker, opens February 10.
- John Wick: Chapter 2, opens February 10.
- The Lego Batman Movie, opens February 10.
- A United Kingdom, opens February 10.
- A Cure for Wellness, opens February 17.
- Fist Fight, opens February 17.
- The Great Wall, opens February 17.
- Lovesong, opens February 17.
- Patient Zero, opens February 17.
- Get Out, opens February 24.
Movies To Watch At Home
- Don’t Knock Twice, premieres February 3.
- Growing Up Smith, premieres February 3.
- War on Everyone, premieres February 3.
- Wheeler, premieres February 3.
- Youth in Oregon, premieres February 3.
- Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Day Special, premieres February 7 on Netflix.
- David Brent: Life on the Road, premieres February 10 on Netflix.
- XX, premieres February 17.
- Everybody Loves Somebody, premieres February 17.
- Dying Laughing, premieres February 24.
- Tulip Fever, premieres February 24.
Albums You Should Hear
- Big Sean – I Decided, out on February 3.
- Elbow – Little Fictions, out on February 3.
- LeAnn Rimes – Remnants, out on February 3.
- Sampha – Process, out on February 3.
- Surfer Blood – Snowdonia, out on February 3.
- Sinkane – Life & Livin’ It, out on February 10.
- Thievery Corporation – The Temple of I & I, out on February 10.
- Jens Lekman – Life Will See You Now, out on February 17.
- Ryan Adams – Prisoner, out on February 17.
- Son Volt – Notes Of Blue, out on February 17.
- The Courtneys – The Courtneys II, out on February 17.
- Clap Your Hands Say Yeah – The Tourist, out on February 24.
- Los Campesinos! – Sick Scenes, out on February 24.
- Old 97’s – Graveyard Whistling, out on February 24.
- Pissed Jeans – Why Love Now, out on February 24.
- Steel Panther – Lower the Bar, out on February 24.
- The Feelies – In Between, out on February 24.
- Xiu Xiu – Forget, out on February 24.
- Sun Kil Moon – Common As Light And Love Are Red Valleys Of Blood, out on February 28.
Things To Watch On Your TV Or Computer
- Madiba, premieres February 1 on BET.
- The Cyanide & Happiness Show, premieres February 2 on Seeso.
- Nirvana the Band the Show, premieres February 2 on Viceland.
- People Just Do Nothing, premieres February 2 on Viceland.
- Powerless, premieres February 2 on NBC.
- Superior Donuts, premieres February 2 on CBS.
- Training Day, premieres February 2 on CBS.
- Santa Clarita Diet, premieres February 3 on Netflix.
- 24: Legacy, premieres February 5 on Fox.
- APB, premieres February 6 on Fox.
- Detroiters, premieres February 7 on Comedy Central.
- Legion, premieres February 8 on FX.
- 59th Annual Grammy Awards, premieres February 12 on CBS.
- Girls, premieres February 12 on HBO.
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, premieres February 12 on HBO.
- The Walking Dead, premieres February 12 on AMC.
- The Mindy Project, premieres February 14 on Hulu.
- Doubt, premieres February 15 on CBS.
- Planet Earth II, premieres February 18 on BBC America.
- Big Little Lies, premieres February 19 on HBO.
- Crashing, premieres February 19 on HBO.
- The Good Fight, premieres February 19 on CBS.
- The Detour, premieres February 21 on TBS.
- The Blacklist: Redemption, premieres February 23 on NBC.
- My Brother, My Brother and Me, premieres February 23 on Seeso.
- 89th Academy Awards, premieres February 26 on ABC.
- The High Court, premieres February 27 on Comedy Central.
- Taken, premieres February 27 on NBC.
Books
- Universal Harvester by John Darnielle, out on February 7.
- Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders, out on February 14.
- Things We Lost in the Fire by Mariana Enriquez, out on February 21.
- A Separation by Katie Kitamura, out on February 7.
- The Refugees by Viet Thanh Nguyen, out on February 7.
- Autumn by Ali Smith, out on February 7.
- Running by Cara Hoffman, out on February 21.
- The Schooldays of Jesus by J.M. Coetzee, out on February 21.
- Dear Friend, from My Life I Write to You in Your Life by Yiyun Li, out on February 21.
