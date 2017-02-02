advertisement
Your Creative Calendar: 79 Things To See, Hear, And Read This February

Get ready to hold onto the Lego Batman Movie, witness the return of Ryan Adams and welcome back Drew Barrymore.

By Joe Berkowitz3 minute Read

“First you see it, then you die.” This is the slogan for the forthcoming film, Rings, but it could also easily be the tagline for seemingly every piece of news coming down the pike in these heady times. Unlike some less turbulent Februarys, the Super Bowl and the Academy Awards will not be the most talked-about subjects of the month. However, they will serve as big fat distractions, ravenously scarfed down by a general public eager to not think about world events for ten seconds. Beyond those two spectacles, there’s a treasure trove of quality content out there for your eyes and ears on the way this month. Have a look below at Co.Create’s indispensable guide to February diversions.

Movies In Theaters

Movies To Watch At Home

Albums You Should Hear

Things To Watch On Your TV Or Computer

Books

  • Universal Harvester by John Darnielle, out on February 7.
  • Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders, out on February 14.
  • Things We Lost in the Fire by Mariana Enriquez, out on February 21.
  • A Separation by Katie Kitamura, out on February 7.
  • The Refugees by Viet Thanh Nguyen, out on February 7.
  • Autumn by Ali Smith, out on February 7.
  • Running by Cara Hoffman, out on February 21.
  • The Schooldays of Jesus by J.M. Coetzee, out on February 21.
  • Dear Friend, from My Life I Write to You in Your Life by Yiyun Li, out on February 21.

