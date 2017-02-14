Introducing Key Change: A Newsletter About Music And Innovation

It seems like everything about music is changing: From how we learn and create it, to how we listen to it, and everything in between.

As a business, music is evolving into another monthly utility, supplemented by other revenue sources. As an art, it remains tied to decades-old formulas, but with new inputs: Data, new creation tools, and tech-enabled music education all impact the way music gets made. Next, artificial intelligence and virtual reality promise to make their own mark, even as some skeptical artists recoil.

The rapid change is a lot for music executives, artists, creative technologists and listeners to track. We hope to help: From today, we are launching Key Change, an email newsletter from Fast Company that explores the intersection of music and innovation and how it spurs radical creativity. We'll round up the latest news from the music industry and music technology, offer up some must-read, in-depth features, and highlight exciting new projects. We hope you’ll join us by subscribing here.