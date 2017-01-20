Indiegogo Wants To Reclaim Its Momentum With A Renewed Focus On Entrepreneurs

Kickstarter is for creative projects. CrowdRise ( acquired last week by GoFundMe) is for nonprofit fundraising. And Indiegogo is for… well, exactly what does differentiate Indiegogo from the rest of the crowdfunding universe?

Until recently it was hard to answer that question, and the company’s momentum was suffering as a result. Then, last January, COO David Mandelbrot was installed as CEO. Over the last year, he has given the platform a renewed focus on product entrepreneurs and built tools and capabilities to better serve those organizers. In November, that strategy culminated in the launch of equity crowdfunding, managed in partnership with MicroVentures, making Indiegogo the first of its peers to experiment with Title III of the JOBS (Jumpstart Our Business Startups) Act.

Dave Mandelbrot [Photo: courtesy of Indiegogo]

Mandelbrot’s strategy is already paying off: Yesterday, Indiegogo said that entrepreneurs on its platform have raised over $1.4 million from equity backers in just two months—a sizable portion of the nearly $20 million that founders on all platforms have raised through equity (or “regulation”) crowdfunding so far. (The wider pool of capital raised through other aspects of the JOBS Act is now in the billions.) Mandelbrot spoke with Fast Company about how Indiegogo has evolved, and where the platform is headed next.

Why have you decided to focus on entrepreneurs?

To try to be all things to all people raising money would stretch us too thin and wouldn’t allow us to develop a compelling proposition. Many of the most successful campaigns on our platform were campaigns for product entrepreneurs. Frankly, it was also a segment of the market that we felt was underserved by other platforms. We realized that this was a group of people that we were in a position to really help in a unique way.

Where does equity crowdfunding fit into that vision?

Our strategy was to move beyond crowdfunding and help entrepreneurs through all phases of the life cycle. Not just raise money, but also help them with manufacturing, design, retail. Equity crowdfunding was a very natural extension of that strategy.