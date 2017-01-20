Ideo Says The Future Of Design Is Circular

When Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam replaced its lighting, it didn’t pay for the bulbs. Instead, the airport pays for light as a service–and Philips, which designed the system, is responsible for recycling or reusing anything that breaks.

It’s an example of the growth of circular design. Designers are traditionally part of the linear economy–creating products from raw materials that would eventually end up in a landfill. But they’re beginning to consider the entire system and design products with materials that can be used in closed loops.

The Circular Design Guide, a new tool from Ideo and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, an organization that works with companies like Google to transition to the circular economy, explains how it works.

“Businesses can no longer ignore the cost of the traditional ‘take, make, dispose’ model, both to the Earth and to their bottom line,” says Chris Grantham, who led Ideo’s work on the guide from its London office.

In 24 modules, designers and companies can explore how to design for the circular economy, from rethinking business models to taking inspiration from nature.

“Design is central in this transition to the circular economy,” Grantham says. “As a result, any designer working in a modern commercial setting must understand the key principles and be able to apply them in their work.”

It takes a shift in mindset. “Designers and entrepreneurs tend to be familiar with designing for an end user,” he says. “Effective circular design looks beyond a single product lifecycle for a single user, to designing a bigger system–one that creates more value by enabling multiple usages and users of that material.”