ThrowbackThursday To Vin Diesel’s Indie Days Before “XXX: Return Of Xander Cage”

Vin Diesel has solidified his lane in Hollywood as the swole badass in mega franchises like Fast & Furious, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Chronicles of Riddick, and, most recently, the third installment of xXx.

But it’s worth digging around in the closet of yesteryear to unearth the days of Diesel when he had ambitions of being a director and was able to show a softer side in his acting. Diesel’s 1995 short film Multi-Facial tells the story of Mike, a struggling actor whose ethnic ambiguity becomes a constant hindrance in booking jobs. It’s a surprisingly touching short that will give you a jab straight in the feels, particularly during his final monologue. It’s no surprise that Multi-Facial screened at both Sundance and Cannes to overall acclaim. What is surprising is why Diesel doesn’t director or star in more roles like this.