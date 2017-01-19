In Its Final Tease, “Logan” Puts The Spotlight On The X-Man’s Mysterious New Charge

WHO: In addition to Jackman and Patrick Stewart, newcomer Dafne Keen takes the spotlight in this trailer.

WHY WE CARE: If you trace the modern superhero movie boom to the first X-Men movie–which is a pretty legit place to start–then we’re seventeen years in now. The form has evolved quite a bit (back then, superheroes all wore black leather because they were ashamed of costumes!), but despite surface-level attempts, it hasn’t really grown up. Even adaptations of “mature” comics like Watchmen or The Dark Knight Returns were largely immature spins on the source material that didn’t really grapple with the questions in the source material. Based on what we’ve seen so far, though, Logan looks like it might be the first superhero movie that breaks through the genre tropes and does something bigger. The first trailer played up the “Unforgiven, but with superheroes” tone of the film (the Johnny Cash song helped!) while the new one shifts the spotlight so that Logan himself looks like a side-character in his own movie–and cleverly puts that attention on Dafne Keen’s X-23, the young clone of Wolverine that Logan comes out of retirement to protect. Our first real look at X-23 shows us a charmingly feral child, like Eleven from Stranger Things with claws, and a big part of the Logan character since its inception in the ’70s was his paternal instinct with young girls who needed protecting. Getting a look at that Wolverine, with a star like Jackman ready to do something different in his ninth(!!) appearance as the character, with a director like James Mangold behind the camera, makes us think that Logan really might end up being something special.