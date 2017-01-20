From PowerPoint Tips To Rethinking Good Habits: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week we learned how to put together an effective slide deck even if you aren’t a graphic designer, why good habits can turn into drawbacks over time, and what the most productive people to do keep their workdays running smoothly and efficiently.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of January 16:

Highly productive people know the difference between important tasks and urgent ones–and they arrange their workdays accordingly. Here’s a useful roundup of some of their tips for working smarter, not harder.

Wish you’d never have to see another slide deck? It’s probably in vain. One communication expert explains that while we may be stuck with PowerPoint presentations, they don’t all have to be so boring. And the good news is that you don’t need to be a graphic designer to create more effective slides.

Alex White and his cofounders at Next Big Sound were fresh out of college when they began pitching VCs to fund the fledgling data company, which is now part of Pandora. Here’s White’s take on what he and his team did to convince investors they knew their stuff.

Early in your career–or in your tenure as an entrepreneur–you’re likely to lean on a certain set of strengths in order to get the ball rolling. But as your successes build and circumstances evolve, you may have a hard time scrapping the habits that used to work great but do so less and less over time. Here’s an inside look at that psychology, and what to do about it.

Sometimes apologizing is more of a verbal tic than an expression of remorse (“Sorry, but…”; “Oh, sorry…”), which one writer explains can still send the wrong signals. Here’s what happened when she tried saying “thanks” each time she felt the impulse to apologize.