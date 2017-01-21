“Valley Of The Gods” Recounts The Wild Ride Of Peter Thiel’s Fellows

Back in 2011, the legendary PayPal founder and Silicon Valley investor launched an initiative he’d been thinking about for years—encouraging brilliant young students with a genius idea to skip college and start a company and maybe become the next Mark Zuckerberg or Elon Musk. Known for his singular intellect and independent streak, Thiel and his partners came up with a crazy stunt that echoed—and subverted—a well-known adventure from the 1960s.

It was Inspired by Tom Wolfe’s “Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test,” which chronicled Ken Kesey and his Merry Pranksters’ drug-fueled journey driving a multicolored school bus across the country from California to New York. Thiel and friends planned to reverse the journey, driving from New York to California, picking up the first class of Thiel Fellows on their way and stopping at college campuses to make mischief and convince smart students to drop out and join them on their way to Silicon Valley. To top off the parallel, Wolfe’s daughter, journalist Alexandra Wolfe, planned to go along for the ride, chronicling the trip. They even planned to take Justin Bieber’s old tour bus and plotted their course on a map—but the bus didn’t start, coordinating the journey got too complicated, and they called off the stunt.

Though the journey never happened, the Thiel Fellows program was a big success and has attracted more applicants with every year. Only about 10% of fellows on average go back to finish their studies at college and several of them have become multimillionaires with thriving startups. Wolfe followed the fortunes of that first class of 2011, describing their successes and disappointments along the way in her new book, Valley of the Gods.

Below is a condensed and slightly edited version of my interview with Wolfe:

So, what is the track record of Thiel Fellows–how many went back to college in total?

About 10% went back to college, each class had two or three real monetary successes, and a couple were doing pretty well supporting themselves in Palo Alto and San Francisco. Most of them were still trying to make it out there, having lunch together every couple of weeks. Fellows get $100,000 per 2 years—that’s always been the case since the first group in 2011, which I followed. The biggest success out of that group was James Proud, who founded Hello, which makes the Sense sleep tracker [he’s raised about $40 million in the last four years and the startup has a $250 million valuation]. There are usually from 20 to 22 fellows each year and it’s grown from 400 applicants the first year to 5,000 now.