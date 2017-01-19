How The NBA Created The Hindenburg Of Sports Uniforms

When the NBA, Adidas, and the Golden State Warriors unveiled the league’s first sleeved jerseys in 2013, opinion was divided–to put it politely. A scan of the comments on any story about the uniforms yielded purists lamenting the break with tradition, aesthetes raging against the awkward fit, and cynics eager to point out it was all just a soulless cash grab by the NBA’s marketing and advertising department. Still, some, like Uni Watch’s Paul Lukas, kept an open–if hesitant–mind.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Despite the fact that Adidas attempted to play up the performance perks of the sleeved jerseys when they first launched–the uniforms were the lightest the league had seen to date according to Adidas–the vast majority of statements from NBA and Adidas executives made no attempt to shy away from the fact that the decision making here was driven by marketing potential; the use of sleeves were a highly-identifiable branding tool, they had potential for use in the NBA’s now-defunct plans to place ads on jerseys, and they allowed fans to wear an official jersey that wasn’t a tank top. The jerseys are a crucial lesson for designers in any field as to why you shouldn’t try to fix what isn’t broken. And from a business perspective, it made enough sense. Typically speaking, alternate jerseys in any sports league are widely accepted by everyone involved as an easy way to rack up more merchandise sales above anything else. But most of the time with alternate uniforms, the differences are aesthetic–not structural. And while NBA teams opt to wear their more conventional alternate jerseys beyond whatever the league mandates, seemingly few teams have worn their sleeved iterations above and beyond what was required. There are currently 19 teams with sleeved jerseys, and since being introduced, teams have been required to wear them for anywhere between three and 12 games a season. On top of that, no teams have adopted such a design for their main uniforms. But on-court performance issues and popularity with teams themselves wouldn’t be such huge concerns if fans were padding the NBA’s wallets with sleeved jersey money. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case, either. [Photo: via Warriors Team Store] Early on, it seemed like the experiment was gaining traction. The Warriors reportedly experienced a 93% uptick in jersey sales following the initial launch of their sleeved jerseys. But all the while, the sentiment from fans and players has remained unfavorable, and reports started surfacing as early as 2014 that the shirts were not selling well. Matt Powell, VP of sports industry analysis for the NPD Group, says that while it’s tricky to divine the number of sleeved jersey sales alone, he has encountered no evidence to suggests that they’ve sold well. “Based on interactions on Twitter and those I talk to in retail, the product was not well-received,” Powell said. In response to reports that the jerseys weren’t selling well, Adidas argued that its internal data suggested otherwise, but opted not to release sales figures. (Adidas was also not available for comment on this story.)

advertisement

But the most telling thing, looking past the corporate motivations and alleged performance flaws, these sleeved jerseys just didn’t pass the basic eye test. Only the most probing of minds could find any merit in a radical jersey change that provided little aesthetic value and even less functional value. Despite any potential they might have possessed, the finished product is an eyesore in every sense of the word and the NBA will be better off leaving the concept behind. Ultimately, the jerseys are a crucial lesson for designers in any field as to why you shouldn’t try to fix what isn’t broken, lest you alienate an audience which has no issue with the status quo.