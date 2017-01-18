“Don’t Stop in Hell…” and Other Entrepreneurial Lessons From the Founder of Peloton

To the casual observer, Peloton—the popular all-in-one stationary bike and at-home cycling-class platform—is practically an overnight success. In 2013, a well-publicized Kickstarter campaign first introduced the concept, netting an impressive $300,000. Today, total funding is about $120 million, and the brand commands a fervent following of more than 200,000 riders. They obsessively compete and communicate online—some even sport tattoos of the company’s logo.

But Peloton founder and CEO John Foley is quick to disabuse any starry-eyed entrepreneurs of the notion that the path to riches is simply one successful Kickstarter campaign away. The story of Peloton, from breakthrough idea to success, was a grueling journey—particularly when it came to funding, ironically enough. In that sense, Peloton serves as an example of the resilience and stubborn optimism required of most entrepreneurs.

That was a lesson Foley had to learn himself. Given his experience as the former president of e-commerce at Barnes and Noble and his Harvard Business School degree—not to mention the connections that come with it—the first-time entrepreneur expected a relatively smooth ride getting funded when he started out in 2012.

“Like a lot of entrepreneurs, it’s part ignorance, part hubris, and a little bit of confidence,” says Foley. “I thought I was a proven tech leader, I had a great idea, and I had a great team.”

Surely, venture capitalists would agree. “I was going to be able to afford my lifestyle, raise tens of millions of dollars, pay myself a nice salary, and live a nice life as an entrepreneur,” says Foley. “It was massively flawed thinking.”

Three years in, he hadn’t landed a single venture capitalist. Ultimately, he says, “I had to pitch thousands of human beings to get 104 angel investors to give us the first $10 million to get any momentum going.”

Complicating the company’s early growth was Foley’s decision to eschew the easier path that off-the-shelf solutions might afford. He and his team were determined to build their stationary bike and the companion tablet that runs Peloton’s digital streaming and analytics systems from scratch—a huge undertaking that required an intense and meticulous development process.