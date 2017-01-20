This Gorgeous New VR Film From Oculus Lets You Explore Lucid Dreamlike Memories

Get ready to step into, and walk around in, a series of surreal, lucid dreamlike memories. At the Sundance Film Festival today, Oculus Story Studio , the filmmaking arm of Facebook’s virtual reality company, Oculus, released Dear Angelica , its third film project and a beautiful example of what this emerging medium has to offer. It’s the story of a recently deceased mother, voiced by Geena Davis, whose glamorous life as a movie star is recalled in one vivid memory after another by her grieving teenage daughter, who is there with her at her deathbed.

A teaser for Oculus Story Studio’s “Dear Angelica”

The Story Studio is tasked with developing rich content that showcases the best of what’s possible on the Oculus platform, and by extension, in VR itself, which is essential as the nascent consumer technology struggles to become mainstream.

With Dear Angelica, there can be no doubt that they’ve succeeded.

The film is gorgeous, taking full advantage of “positionally tracked” VR, in which users can physically walk around in a virtual environment—rather than just having a 360-degree view from a fixed position—with graphical elements floating and blooming all around you as you move. It’s a tour de force of dreamscapes, beautiful artistry, and technical achievement that lets us feel the aching pain of the daughter, played by Mae Whitman, yet also relish her many memories of her mother, which are actually brief flashbacks to scenes from her movies.

More than a year in the making, Dear Angelica will be available for the Oculus Rift later today. When the Story Studio leaders hired artist Wesley Allsbrook to realize their vision for a film that explored what it would be like to step into, and live inside, a painting, she soon informed them that there was no existing technology that made it possible for her to actually create what she was imagining. Thus was born Quill, a purpose-built VR production tool (now available to Oculus Rift users with Touch Controllers) that allowed Allsbrook to “draw in space and time,” as creative director Saschka Unseld told Fast Company last year.

Wesley Allsbrook

Imagine that van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” were a three-dimensional painting. Imagine that you could move around inside it and peer, up close, at each of the Dutch artist’s perfect strokes. That’s kind of what watching Dear Angelica is like.

And although dozens of people worked to bring the project to fruition, Allsbrook painted every stroke herself, by hand—meaning the film retained 100% of her vision. That’s something the Story Studio is quite proud of. As it wrote in a blog post, it’s “a significant moment for animation, whether based in VR or otherwise, as the field heavily relies on increasingly large teams of concept and production artists.”