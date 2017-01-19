Save The Alien, Save Your Soul: This VR Film Turns Empathy Into Action

When Eric Darnell talks about what makes for good storytelling, he knows of what he speaks. The screenwriter and director of all four Madagascar films and the director of Antz, Darnell has been studying what works and doesn’t in stories for years.

But recently, he’s found the silver screen somewhat constraining because the audience can’t ever really interact with the story unfolding on it. That’s why he’s migrated to telling tales in virtual reality as the chief creative officer of Baobab Studios. Based in Redwood City, the startup has attracted a wealth of talent from throughout the film and games industries, and raised $31 million to pursue its goal of creating great VR stories.

Baobab’s first piece, Invasion, is a six-minute film about invading aliens and the white bunny that sends them racing back to their home planet. Released last year, the movie is narrated by Ethan Hawke, and it went to the top of the VR charts, surpassing one million downloads.

Now the aliens, known as Mac and Cheez, are back in Asteroids!, which Baobab is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival this week for HTC’s high-end Vive VR system. The second “episode” in a series, Asteroids is a 10-minute interactive buddy film that takes us into space with our two alien friends. We explore the nooks and crannies of their spaceship and delve into the nature of friendship as the two pals squabble before ultimately demonstrating their mutual affection. These two are Laurel and Hardy-like bumblers. Mac is the OCD one, always working to make sure everything on board is spotless. When we meet him, he’s cleaning a window, obsessively wiping the same spot again and again. Cheez, who is voiced by the actress Elizabeth Banks, is more of a slob. That conflict tends to result in Mac getting upset about the untidy state of the ship.

As the movie unfolds, we get a subtle lesson in how emotion and empathy impact story. And that’s why Darnell left Hollywood behind for Silicon Valley; to him, VR is the best storytelling medium for adequately reflecting the science of communication.

“Because of the immersiveness of VR, and feeling you’re really there, our goal is to have characters that are really compelling and invite you into their world and communicate directly with you,” he says. This, he believes, allows the audience to develop a deeper sense of empathy.

In real life, we do all kinds of things that subconsciously signal our feelings or emotions. For example, Darnell explains, if you’re having a good conversation with someone and you cross your arms, they likely will too. Similarly, if you watch two lovers having dinner together, they’ll likely be mirroring each other’s body position.