This Mens Film Festival From “Portlandia” Probably Already Exists

WHO: Creators/stars Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein.

WHY WE CARE: There’s the Women’s International Film Festival, the American Black Film Festival, the Native American Film Festival, the Boston Jewish Film Festival, and the New York International Children’s Film Festival–but where, oh where is the film festival that finally provides a platform for men? That question forms the central premise of a sketch from the seventh season of Portlandia, which begins airing in February. Chameleonic creators/stars Armisen and Brownstein portray a couple of MRA moviehounds in the sketch, preaching the gospel of Brian De Palma to an audience full of 13-year old boys nodding thoughtfully. “Men’s Film Festival” captures the paradoxical aura of bitter entitlement of the default audience for everything getting mad that there are Lady Ghostbusters now. In fact, Co.Create is fairly certain this film festival already exists, somewhere (or soon will). The episode of Portlandia from which the sketch comes premieres on IFC February 9th.