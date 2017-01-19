LinkedIn’s Major Makeover Is Designed To Make You Want To Actually Use LinkedIn

Today, however, the kingpin of business-oriented networking–now officially part of Microsoft –is unveiling a significant desktop redesign. For all that’s changed, it may feel familiar: It’s a more expansive version of the mobile-browser version of LinkedIn that launched in late 2015, and also brings the desktop incarnation of the service more in line with its apps. (The company first teased this update at a press event last September, and is starting to roll it out to users now.)

“We knew we were going to bring the same product and architecture to desktop,” says Chris Pruett, senior director, engineering. “Most of the effort has been in embracing what we did in mobile web.”

In terms of features, the new site consists of all the stuff that’s already part of LinkedIn, including business people and their profiles; content such as posts and links to articles; job listings; and a messaging service. It’s just that the site aims to present it all in a more engaging way that will increase the likelihood that you’ll want to visit more often and hang out longer when you do. “We’re bringing communications and content to the forefront,” says Amy Parnell, senior director of user experience and design. “It’s a much more focused experience.”

Consistency, Finally

Up until now, LinkedIn has felt less like one site than a loosely integrated collection of them, with a look and feel that wavered considerably from section to section. The new version is much more streamlined and coherent, organizing all sorts of content–from news items to job listings–into streams that look like they belong on the same site.

Under the surface, the company says that the new version is using a reengineered engine built with snappy performance in mind–so it feels less like a series of web pages loading and more like an app. The app-like aspirations are also apparent in the new pop-up messaging window, which resembles Facebook Messenger more than the previous version’s email-like interface.

The previous desktop version of LinkedIn, based on a design that dates to 2012

Throughout the site, LinkedIn has tried to make it more obvious why you’d care about an item and what you might do with it–something that, in previous versions of the service, has not always been a cakewalk. “People know they should use LinkedIn, but they may not know why,” explains Pruett. “This redesign should help them answer that question.”

Calls-to-action such as “Say Congrats,” “View Jobs,” and “Say Happy Birthday” are now everywhere. When the site tells you about someone’s new job, it also notes what that person’s old job was–a helpful hint if you need a nudge to recall why you’re connected to someone in the first place.