Netflix’s “The Discovery” Suggests The Afterlife Is Real And Creepier Than You Thought

WHO: Stars Rooney Mara, Jason Segel, Jesse Plemons, Robert Redford, and Mark Duplass-affiliated director Charlie McDowell.

WHY WE CARE: What happens after we die is the only secret we many never uncover in an increasingly transparent world. But that is no longer the case in a new Netflix original film. The Discovery posits a world where the confirmation of an afterlife leads millions of people to suicide. It’s a mind-bending premise, and it will be interesting to see where the film’s all-star cast takes it. Details from the trailer are hard to decipher, but let’s just say it seems like less of a premium will be put on this world when its inhabitants can’t wait to get to the next one. The Discovery will play at the Sundance film festival next week, ahead of its Netflix debut on March 31st.