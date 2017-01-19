9 Lessons From Around The World To Create The Perfect City

Five years from now, we could have cities that are noticeably cleaner, safer, and more convenient for the people who live in them. Achieving that doesn’t entail doing anything that isn’t already being done somewhere. What it does entail is making the decision to embrace the inevitably communal aspect of urban living: dense neighborhoods, public transportation, and lower house prices. It also requires the decision to support things like electric vehicles by providing subsidies and charge points. But above all it means asking the city’s residents how they want to live.

This story is the final installment in a series of 10 articles from Apolitical–an international platform for innovators in the public service and all those who care about effective government–about the best urban innovations around the world. The last one was about how cities can support refugees.

In this series of articles, we’ve been building up a catalog of these ideas and picture of the future of cities, examining what is possible in transportation, big data, gender, and all the urban landscape’s other most important components. Here are the nine immediate steps we could take to a markedly higher quality of life for all of those who live in cities.

If your city isn’t doing them, you should ask why.

[Photo: Zhang Peng/LightRocket/Getty Images]

1. Women use the city differently from men; city planners must reckon with both

Taken as a mass, men tend to use transportation to go to work in the morning, then come home at night. Women have a much more varied pattern of movement, taking kids to school, picking them up from activities or doing things like helping their own parents with groceries. Cities like Vienna have responded by breaking up the traditional separation of offices and suburbs, making it easier to take care of both work and your family. Others, like Toronto, have provided request stops on buses so women can get off closer to home late at night.

[Photo: Matthias Clamer/Getty Images]

2. Combining density with green spaces is the future of the urban landscape

To stop the urban sprawl that–like in Los Angeles–means everything is further away and you always have to drive, cities as varied as Toronto and Kigali have passed laws keeping the city densely knit. Medellin, in Colombia, is planting a 46-mile-long circular garden around the outskirts to provide a limit to further expansion. And to provide the green space a denser city needs, Milan has erected a bosco verticale, a vertical forest. Perhaps the best demonstration of why a dense city is a healthy city is that Oklahoma City lost a million pounds by encouraging walking.

[Photo: Flickr user Wonderlane

3. Solving urban traffic is simple: fewer cars

Going hand-in-hand with urban density is a reduction in the vehicle traffic that’s poisoning our lungs and choking our streets. Cities like Paris are pedestrianizing their centers, getting rid of downtown expressways and replacing them with metros and bike-share schemes. Ultimately, the way to cut pollution is to make the cars electric, and cities from Singapore to London are building out the charge points people need to make the switch. Then, if you make all the cars self-driving as well, they can go faster, too.

4. You have already taken part in a revolution that will change cities as much as electricity

The most boringly named revolution in history, big data already lets Amsterdam track how many pedestrians are on the streets at night and dim the lights if there’s no one around. Barcelona already tracks the dampness of soil in its parks and watering teams are automatically dispatched to beds that dry out. Looking further ahead, it will soon allow cities to monitor pollution everywhere as it happens, and deal with it before people get sick. Or make hyper-accurate models of how traffic will be changed by new roads, and put them in optimal places a human might not think of.