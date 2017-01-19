How Designers And Developers Can Work With A President Who Doesn’t Trust Technology

For people who work at the intersection of technology and government, Trump’s presidency is a source of deep uncertainty. After all, President Obama was the biggest champion of digital innovation to ever reside in the White House. His administration appointed the first U.S. CTO, lured Silicon Valley talent to Washington, and supported open data and government transparency. Trump, meanwhile, still refers to web technologies as “ the cyber. “

This is cause for concern given that the digital transformation of D.C. is still very much in its infancy, and many fundamental government services are in sore need of a redesign. Students should be able to apply for loans with a couple of clicks. Veterans deserve easy access to care. Every citizen should be able to file taxes online without a bachelor’s degree in bureaucracy. For this transformation to succeed, Trump will have to continue to build on the successes—and learn from the failures—of the past four years. And if he doesn’t? It may well fall on independent designers and developers to make what progress they can with existing open data initiatives.

Obama—the selfie-taking, SXSW-attending, self-proclaimed nerd—was the first president to understand the value of technology. He bridged the gap between Silicon Valley and Washington with the creation of the Presidential Innovation Fellows, the digital product agency 18F, and U.S. Digital Service programs. These programs have since launched a host of digital initiatives, such as College Scorecard–a service that provides extensive cost and career data to help students choose the right college for them.

It wasn’t always smooth sailing for Obama. Consider the botched $800 million-plus rollout of Healthcare.gov—costly in taxpayer dollars and public perception. This website launched with so many problems that only 1% of the 3.7 million people who tried to register during the first week succeeded. As I heard U.S. CTO Megan Smith say during a recent event hosted at Huge’s D.C. office (where I work as head of product), the debacle of “[Healthcare.gov] was a wake-up call to realize that we weren’t doing things in the modern way.”

One of the underlying problems that led to the fiasco is the antiquated process that dictates how the government buys custom software. Since then, federal procurement has made some promising improvements. The Department of Homeland recently invited Huge, along with 200 other vendors, to participate in a hackathon. We were given a user problem to solve and access to a handful of APIs, and our eventual award was based on the quality of the designs, code, and documentation we produced after a four-hour period. This approach not only saved us weeks of effort to write a lengthy formal proposal, but it also better gauged our capabilities as a partner compared with the old procurement process, which hamstrings the government’s ability to innovate at scale.

Obama’s legacy as a digital innovator can be felt in other, subtler ways: He created a tech-friendly culture that convinced technologists to take a break from high-paying jobs at companies like Facebook and Google. “It was very easy to recruit people for these rotating positions,” said Denise Turner Roth, the administrator of the U.S. General Services Administration, at the Huge event. “If they really want to serve, and they’re a technology expert, they can take that moment out of their career, step into government service, and find themselves in a job that will immediately use their talents.” This created a circle of innovation: Smart people made smart products that inspired more smart people to serve the government. That, in turn, redounded to the benefit of the American people.

Will Trump create that same culture? Probably not. His relationship to technology is paradoxical at best–he’s an avid user of social media and yet he clearly distrusts computers. And while he’s shown a desire to work with advisors with real tech expertise, he will not be able to attract technologists as effectively as the previous administration given the sharp divide between his politics and theirs.