Wix Super Bowl Ad Pits Jason Statham, Gal Gadot Against An Overused Action Film Trope

WHAT: Wix Super Bowl ad starring Jason Statham and Gal Gadot fighting off bad guys in a restaurant as Chef Felix, oblivious to the mayhem, creates his custom website.

WHO: Wix, director Louis Leterrier

WHY WE CARE: You’re spending millions on big name actors and high production quality, millions more for the big game air time, and you go with one of the most overused cheezeball action movie tropes around? It even has a name: The Oblivious Janitor Cut. Maybe this shouldn’t come as such a surprise, since Leterrier also directed big budget action flicks like The Transporter series, Unleashed, Clash of the Titans, and Ed Norton’s version of The Incredible Hulk, he knows what people want in their kick-ass scenery. But he also must know that we’ve seen variations of this scene more than a few times before. Like at the library in The Amazing Spider-Man.

Or a gas station in Grosse Pointe Blank.

Or in the final bonkers fight scene of True Lies.

The new Wix ad ends with a nod to another movie–this time it’s Chef–with Felix dumping the restaurant idea for a trendy food truck. At least he’s not a janitor.