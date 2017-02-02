Smoking Could Cost You $2.3 Million Over Your Lifetime

We know that smoking may cost you your life , but did you know that it’ll also cost you upwards of $1 million over your lifetime? Just think how many fancy vacations, or other neat experiences , that kind of money could buy you.

The figures come from WalletHub, and include not just money wasted on tobacco, but also health care costs, lost income due to illness, and one rather odd (and somewhat inflationary) factor called Financial Opportunities Cost, which we’ll get to in a second.

The results of the study are presented in two tables: one detailing costs per year, the other costs over a lifetime. Both tables can be sorted by state, with New York being the most costly state in which to be a smoker ($2.3 million spent over a lifetime), and Kentucky being the cheapest (only $1.1 million wasted).

The study imagines an adult who starts smoking at age 18, and gets through a pack a day. Our hypothetical smoker enjoys another 51 unhealthy years after this–the average smoker dies at 69 years old.

The most relevant cost, in terms of what you will actually spend on tobacco, is “Out-of-Pocket Costs Over a Lifetime.” This also reflects the difference in tobacco prices across the U.S. A smoker in Kentucky will spend $88,794 over their lifetime, or $1,741 per year. Up in fancy New York, a smoker can expect to spend $194,341, or $3,811 per year, on their habit.

But the price of the tobacco itself is tiny compared to the other costs. For instance, that New York-based smoker can expect another $4,432 per year in health care alone, plus an extra $4,742 in lost income, based on the fact that smokers earn 20% less than non-smokers (8% of which is due directly to smoking). For our New York smoker, then, the total cost is around $676,000 over a lifetime.