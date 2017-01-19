Helping Philanthropy Be More Realistic About The Risks Inherent In Its Mission

Several years ago, Worldreader , a group that shares digital books through various apps to increase literacy in sub-Saharan Africa ran into a serious problem: The tech company hosting their largest cache of literature was shutting down.

Around the same time, the Center for Mind-Body Medicine, which works with Native American reservations dealing with widespread psychological trauma and stress, had its own crisis: A rash of suicides in one location demanded lots of staff support, limiting their ability to help elsewhere.

Yet another group, Mano a Mano, was midway through building a road to connect several isolated communities in Bolivia with major cities when a flash flood struck, destroying their progress and equipment.

Traditionally, each of these groups should have failed: None had the necessary backup funding to weather such crunches. Instead, they were saved by Open Road Alliance, a philanthropic initiative that provides charitable or recoverable grants to groups who encounter the sort of “unexpected roadblocks” that would otherwise cripple their ability to make change. But the group wants to do more than just save insolvent projects. They’re hoping to turn what they’ve learned while saving them into a roadmap that can prevent many such troubles altogether.

Last year, the ORA helped launch The Commons, a philanthropic roundtable co-convened by ORA founder Laurie Michaels and Rockefeller President Judith Rodin. Membership includes 25 sector leaders from places like the Global Philanthropy Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, who’ve been tasked with figuring out why cause groups and funders don’t seem to share the same–not to mention at all adequate–understanding of what risks they might really encounter, or how to mitigate them.

In mid-January, the group released what they’re calling a toolkit for groups and funders to manage their own expectations and any concerns that might crop up along the way. It includes 10 ways to judge things like how much risk each party is comfortable with, how much risk they’re really taking, and what financial and management procedures might keep progress moving if circumstances change.

As The New York Times reports, this “covers broader areas like helping donors understand their own risk appetite with their grants, and putting together a risk policy statement similar to ones done for a portfolio of investments.” That’s an important and long overdue step: When cause groups fail, ultimately it’s the people they’re trying to help that suffer the most.