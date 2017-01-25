These Restaurants Are Creating A Career Path For People Just Out Of Prison

As a teenager in Detroit, Brandon Chrostowski had a bit of a reckless streak. After being arrested one night for drug-related activity, he spent a few nights behind bars while awaiting sentencing. He was offered probation, during which he met a local chef who mentored him and gave Chrostowski what he still considers the break that changed his life.

“It’s not just job training, it’s a whole life plan.”

That was almost 20 years ago. From his hometown, Chrostowski enrolled in classes at the Culinary Institute of America, and landed gigs at swank restaurants like Charlie Trotters in Paris, and Le Cirque in New York. When he came to Cleveland in 2008, it was to manage one of the city’s upscale French restaurants, but he became preoccupied by the inequality in the city–and throughout the restaurant industry in which he’d spent so many years.

“I wanted to build out an idea of a restaurant school that would afford people the same break that I received when I was young,” Chrostowski tells Co.Exist in an interview.

[Photo: Kondor83/iStock]

In 2011, he founded Edwins Leadership & Restaurant Institute as a nonprofit that prepares formerly incarcerated people for a career in the hospitality industry while offering leadership and re-entry counseling. The program began as a training course run through the Grafton Reintegration Center in Ohio; in November 2013, Chrostowski opened Edwins restaurant as the only fine-dining establishment in America whose staff is entirely composed of formerly incarcerated people. In 2016, he opened a three-building campus near the Shaker Square restaurant where students can live for free during their training.

To date, the program has graduated 166 people, and over 90% are employed. The six-month course, Chrostowski says, is tough: former inmates rotate through all the basics of cooking and restaurant management, and meet with an on-site caseworker who works through legal questions and assists them in securing housing and health care. “It’s not just job training, it’s a whole life plan,” Chrostowski says.

The experience of those who go through the program at Edwins is a far cry from that of most formerly incarcerated people searching for a job in the restaurant industry. One of the fastest-growing sectors of the economy, the restaurant industry is also the top employer of former inmates in the United States, says Saru Jayaraman, the co-founder and co-director of Restaurant Opportunities Centers United (ROC). Because restaurants are so in need of workers, Jayaraman adds, they “will hire pretty much anybody,” and there’s a level of informality in the industry that allows for the employment of people–like those with criminal records–who struggle to secure jobs elsewhere.

“When people find themselves in situations where they can’t survive and make a living, they may return to other forms of income that aren’t necessarily above board.”

However, Jayaraman says that employment in the restaurant industry is by no means a unilateral positive. Workers of color are disproportionately represented among formerly incarcerated people, she says, and both are frequently segregated into the lowest-paying jobs, like dishwasher or busboy, with no hope of mobility. (Seven of the 10 lowest-paying jobs in the U.S. are in the restaurant industry). This dynamic, Jayaraman says, can lead to recidivism. “When people find themselves in situations where they can’t survive and make a living, they may return to other forms of income that aren’t necessarily above board,” she says.