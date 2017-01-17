Why The Time Is Right For Jordan Spieth’s First-Ever Signature Under Armour Shoe

Today, PGA star Jordan Spieth took another step towards the summit of pro sportsdom with the unveiling of his first signature shoe for Under Armour. The brand is launching the Spieth One with a global four-city tour starting in Tokyo, then Seoul, Los Angeles on February 13, Mexico City on February 28, and then will make a stop at London at a later date. Of course, there’s also a new commercial for the new kicks, which Under Armour has exclusively shared with Co.Create.

The new shoe comes just shy of a year after Under Armour first jumped into the golf footwear market with an ad starring Spieth. Now the 23-year-old joins Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper, and of course, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry as the latest UA athlete to have his own shoe.

Under Armour no doubt hopes that the new shoe will, much like Curry in basketball, help it catch up and compete with the likes of Adidas and Nike, two brands that may have dumped their golf equipment businesses but remain huge players in footwear and apparel.

Kevin Ross, UA’s head of golf says Spieth’s is only the second signature golf shoe in the market. “With a talent like Jordan and a brand like Under Armour, there is a real excitement for an innovative golf shoe that has been designed by one of the best players in the game,” says Ross.

The shoe market is a fickle one, as Under Armour well knows. Steph Curry’s signature shoe has had its (extremely high) ups, but also its downs. Last fall, the company’s stock took a hit based on slow sales of the Curry Three model.

I spoke to Spieth, fresh off a third-place finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, a couple of weeks before the Spieth One will get its PGA debut at the (unfortunately named) Waste Management Phoenix Open at the end of the month.

Co.Create: You’ve said you worked on this shoe for more than a year. What was the process behind the concept and designing of the new shoe?